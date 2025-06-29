Graham: ‘Good Thing’ SCOTUS Limited Judges’ Ability to Block Presidents

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the Supreme Court’s ruling that a single judge cannot block a presidential order was a “good thing.”

Graham said, “What happened? What are we talking about? A single federal court district judge has been able to enjoin policy for the nation, and Amy Coney Barrett said that the equitable powers of a federal judge have limits. So we actually did this. We went to Texas and got a federal district court judge for a period of time to enjoin Obamacare. The ruling was a single judge cannot stop policy for the entire country. That’s beyond the mandate of a federal district court judge. You still have judicial review, but it has to go up the chain. A single judge can’t stop a program for the entire country, and that’s a good thing, because people are going judge shopping. The right would go to Texas —”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “You were going judge shopping.”

Graham said, “Everybody goes judge shopping.”

Karl said, “I’m old enough to remember when you were all in favor of the injunction against DACA.”

Graham said, “Totally! Judge shopping needs to stop. We need to have a system where if you’re going to enjoin policy for the nation, it’s done at a higher level than a single judge for the left or the right.”

