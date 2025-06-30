Coglianese: Barrett ‘Absolutely Bitch Slapped’ Jackson

On Monday’s episode of the “VINCE” podcast, host Vince Coglianese talked about the Supreme Court’s ruling on nationwide injunctions that was issued on Friday and the back and forth in the ruling between Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Coglianese said, “Amy Coney Barrett writes the majority opinion here and she absolutely bitch slapped Ketanji Brown Jackson in the process and basically indicated that she has no idea what she’s even talking about, legally.”

He continued, “In Supreme Court language, I don’t know if we’ve ever seen such a clear act of, well, condescension towards a fellow justice.”

