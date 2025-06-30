Marlow: Dem NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani Preaching ‘Actual Communism’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty” that Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was preaching “actual communism.”

Marlow said, “He’s a lot more charismatic than Chris Murphy. He’s such a gift that they keep throwing Chris Murphy out there, staking out these issues that are 97 /3 issues, and he’ll take the three on that issue so long as Trump’s on the 97 side. So sure yeah. who who wouldn’t like Mamdani more than Andrew Cuomo?”

He continued, “Andrew Cuomo with his nursing home policy, where he trapped all of those poor, innocent seniors with infected seniors and closed them in together so they all died. I mean, that’s so repulsive, that’s more offensive than Mamdani positions. So the Democrat Party is such a mess.”

Marlow added, “But I’ll tell you, this is actual communism the guy is preaching, He’s preaching, seizing the means of production. That’s his terminology. He was asked by Kristen Welker, I don’t know what got into her, but she’s starting to ask good questions. She asked him, do you condemn the phrase globalize the intifada, which is a call to violence around the world against Jews and Zionists? He would not do it. He refused three times. This is a true radical who could be in place to be in charge of one of the biggest cities on the planet.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN