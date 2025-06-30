Marlow: We Can’t Remove Kentanji Brown Jackson from SCOTUS, But We Can Mock Her for Being a ‘Dumb Libtard’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the recent Supreme Court decision on injunctions.

Marlow said that Justice Barrett’s opinion that was essentially saying Jackson is “a dumb libtard” last week, “does usher in an era where we’re going to have to use mockery and ridicule for Ketanji Brown Jackson. … [T]here is, of course, nothing we can do. We can’t remove her from the bench or anything, but you can make fun of her and you can hold her up as an example of the problems with DEI hires.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo