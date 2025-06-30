Murphy: Big, Beautiful Bill ‘Most Deeply Immoral Piece of Legislation That I Have Ever Voted On’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill was a “deeply immoral piece of legislation.”

Murphy said, “We’re debating a bill that’s going to cut healthcare for 16 million people. It’s going to give a tax break to, you know, massively wealthy people who don’t need any more money. There are going to be kids who go hungry because of this bill. This is the biggest reduction in, you know, nutrition benefits for kids in the history of the country.”

He added, “I mean, this is the most deeply immoral piece of legislation that I have ever voted on in my entire time in Congress. We’re obviously going to continue to offer these amendments to try to make it better. So far, not a single one of our amendments, not a single one of our amendments to try to make the bill better, has passed. But we’ll be here all day, probably all night, giving Republicans the chance, over and over and over again, to slim down the tax cuts for the corporations, or to make life a little bit more less miserable for hungry kids. Or maybe don’t throw as many people off of healthcare, maybe don’t close so many rural hospitals. It’s going to be a long day and a long night.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN