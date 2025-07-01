Gottheimer: Need Mamdani to ‘Clarify’ Refusal to Condemn ‘Call for a Wave of Terror’ Against Jews

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that New York City mayoral candidate State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s (D) refusal to condemn “a call for a wave of terror against Jewish people around the world” is unacceptable and condemning hate speech shouldn’t be confusing “and I’m expecting him, I hope, to clarify his position” along with his “socialist policies.”

Gottheimer said, “I’m, like, completely confused by how people go ahead with a lot of the ideas that he’s put forth. And, if you saw this weekend, when he was asked to condemn globalize the intifada, right? And he [refused], which is a call for a wave of terror — was a call for a wave of terror against Jewish people around the world, and he refused to condemn that language. And, as far as I’m concerned, somebody who refuses to condemn hate speech is not acceptable. And I’m looking for him to clarify that, as well as a lot of the — his other socialist policies. So, there’s got to be a lot of clarification before I start to warm up to the idea of him being mayor.”

He added, “Why would you not condemn antisemitic language? You saw what happened in Washington and in Boulder, CO and the surge of hate around the country. Why would you not condemn hate speech? And that’s not something that should be confusing, by the way, against anybody, whether you’re talking about it against Muslims, against African Americans, against anybody, you should, right away, not hesitate and condemn hate speech. And so, I don’t understand where any confusion is there, and I’m expecting him, I hope, to clarify his position.”

