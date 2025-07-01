Stephen Miller: Big, Beautiful Bill Passage Would Be ‘One of the Great Achievements in the History of the Conservative Movement’

During an appearance on Monday’s “Hannity” on Fox News, Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller touted the so-called Big Beautiful Bill as legislation that “would be considered one of the great achievements in the history of the conservative movement.”

Miller accused some of the opponents of being “opportunists who are trying to make a name for themselves.”

“[I]’ve spent my entire life in the conservative movement, since I was a kid in high school working, dreaming of the day where we could have a piece of legislation like what exists right now, Sean, what President Trump has brought to the precipice of passage,” he said. “Each and every one of the individual titles in this bill would be considered one of the great achievements in the history of the conservative movement. The title, for example, building the missile defense shield for the United States of America, Sean, so we can be safe, our children can be safe from foreign adversaries in this growing era of intercontinental ballistic missiles as nations race for supremacy. The section on this bill enshrining border and homeland security, this is the most far-reaching border security proposal, homeland security proposal in my lifetime. Sean, not just my lifetime. going back to Eisenhower, going back to since we’ve had conversations about the border, Sean, I take this seriously.”

“I’ve stood by the families whose kids have been murdered by illegal aliens,” Miller continued. “We made them a promise. Most importantly, the American people voted to fulfill that promise in the last election. This bill fulfills it. It is the largest tax cut and reform in American history. No tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime, 100 percent expensing for new factories. Think about that. Every single business owner with a dream of manufacturing in America can deduct 100 percent of that cost to make the American Dream come true here in the United States. Here’s another one for you, Sean — the largest welfare reform in American history. Work requirements on food stamps, work requirements on Medicaid, the two largest welfare programs that exist. And now we are attaching work requirements to those programs, orders of magnitude larger than the welfare reform the Republicans enacted into law in the 1990s.”

He added, “I am sick and tired of the lies about this bill that have been perpetrated by opportunists who are trying to make a name for themselves. This is the most conservative bill in my lifetime. Tax cuts, defense, border security, homeland security, welfare reform, and the largest spending cut in one bill that has ever been enacted. So, Sean, let’s work together. Let’s pass this bill. Let’s get it to President Trump’s desk by July 4.”

