Ted Cruz Predicts Mamdani Will Be the Next Democrat Senator from New York

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed doubts about the political future of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Cruz told host Sean Hannity that he believed Schumer feels threatened by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), but believed she would not seek the U.S. Senate.

“Chuck Schumer, I believe, can never again win a Democrat primary in New York. I think he will not even run for reelection. I’ve joked that Schumer will be the inaugural member of the AOC for president campaign because he’s terrified AOC will primary him.

According to the Texas Republican, with Ocasio-Cortez likely to seek the White House, a bigger threat to win that U.S. Senate seat was New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Cruz continued, “In New Hampshire. She’s the number one Democrat candidate in the country in New Hampshire. That’s today’s poll. I think she’ll run for president. I don’t think she will run for Senate. But I’m going to make a prediction for you, Sean. My prediction is comrade Mamdani will be the next Democrat senator from New York. That Mamdani will replace Schumer. I think Mamdani is the single most powerful Democrat in the country. And I got to say, by the way, there are some Republicans that are celebrating. This is great. Our opponents are crazy. That’s going to help us. I want to say for the record, I’m not celebrating. I think this is bad for the country. I think this is unhealthy.”

“I want to see two normal parties that are not filled with crazy people who can actually do something reasonable and who actually love the country,” he added. “OK, if a Democrat likes some higher taxes and higher regulations, I don’t like that. But could we start with the premise that you love America? And the problem is these communist radicals, they not only don’t love America. They hate America. If you’re a small business owner, they hate you. If you’re a Christian, they hate you. If you’re a Jew, they hate you. That is dangerous. And I don’t like to see — look, in history, we’ve always had a pendulum from one party to the other. Unfortunately, there’s going to come a time when the Democrats are back in power. And I think it’s really dangerous if the Democrat who gets back in power, and I hope that’s not for a very long time, it’s dangerous if that Democrat is an open communist who aspires to be Mao or Stalin or Fidel Castro. These are the people driving today’s Democrat Party.”

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