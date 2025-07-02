Marlow: Zohran ‘The Cuddly Communist’ Mamdani Is Manufactured, Inauthentic

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Zohran Mamdani’s campaign.

Marlow said that his interview with Hasan Piker was a “staged and inauthentic moment that is being manufactured.” And that Mamdani is attempting to pass off his radical ideas in a nice way.

