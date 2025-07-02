MSNBC’s Vitali: BBB ‘Is About Extending Tax Cuts’, That’s Not All It Does

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” host Ali Vitali stated that the reconciliation bill “is about extending tax cuts.” Although, that’s not the entirety of what the legislation does and “these are not new tax cuts. It’s just preventing a tax hike in the future.”

Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) said that there are “so many resources around this country that are overtaxed, overburdened and people are struggling at the margins.” And criticized some of the provisions in the bill, such as those on energy and education.

Vitali responded, “And I think it’s a good reminder to folks that, yes, this is a bill that is about extending tax cuts. Again, we have to underscore, these are not new tax cuts. It’s just preventing a tax hike in the future. But it also includes a number of other priorities that Republicans support. So it’s a much larger package than just taxes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett