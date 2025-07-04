Speaker Johnson: ‘They’ve Written My Eulogy About 10 Times, But I Say Ye of Little Faith”

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacted to his critics on the heels of the successful passage of the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” earlier in the day.

Johnson noted he had been counted out many times before.

“Mr. Speaker, before I let you go, there were those doomsayers just a week ago who said, Speaker Johnson will never be able to pull this thing off,” guest host Raymond Arroyo said. “This could be the end of his ride. How are you feeling tonight?”

Johnson replied, “Well, they’ve written my eulogy about 10 times, but I say, ye of little faith. Sometimes it’s good to be underestimated, Raymond, but we’re going to continue to deliver. This team is united. The Republican Party is on a roll, and President Trump is winning. Every time he turns around, there is more of that to come.”

“Did Hakeem Jeffries do anything today?” Arroyo said. “What was that about that, that eight-and-a-half hour intermission?”

“He embarrassed his party, frankly, and they really don’t have anything to run on,” Johnson said. “They have nothing to argue. There is no principled policy or platform they can stand on right now, and they don’t have a leader. It was performance art, and what Republicans are doing is delivering results, not performances. I think the contrast was clear for the American people, and we’re delighted to have that on the world stage.”

(h/t Grabien)

