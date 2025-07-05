Asst. A.G.: Campus Antisemitism Surge ‘Stems from Foreign Funding’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon said that she believes antisemitism on campus “stems from foreign funding, but is absolutely allowed and exacerbated by callousness or even reckless disregard by these universities,” and won’t be tolerated by the government.

Dhillon stated that “for many years, Harvard has been blatantly violating the rights of Jewish and Israeli students on the campus in so many different ways. They’re allowing student-on-student violence and bullying. They’re allowing student groups…to harass Jewish students. They’re blocking access to the classrooms. And they are otherwise allowing people to feel completely unsafe on their campus, from professors to others.”

She added, “Almost no university in the United States has been compliant with federal law when it comes to anti-discrimination in admissions, and particularly the most elite ones. They have quotas. They have discrimination. This sort of wave of antisemitism on American campuses, which I believe stems from foreign funding, but is absolutely allowed and exacerbated by callousness or even reckless disregard by these universities, is making life miserable for students, and the American government’s not going to put up with it. So, we have a choice as to where the federal money goes. And a minimum criterion is you can’t be in violation of federal law.”

