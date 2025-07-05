Dem Sen. Murphy: Iran Maybe Can’t Make Concessions ‘They Could Have’ Because of Us and Israel

On Tuesday’s “Pod Save America,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that “we have scrambled Iranian politics to the point where they might not now be able to make those concessions that they could have made before the United States and Israel struck them.” And it’s not a coincidence Israel killed the Iranian political leader overseeing negotiations.

Murphy said, “[W]e were at the table negotiating a deal, and the only way to get Iran permanently off the path to a nuclear weapon, once they have all of that equipment and once they have all that knowledge, is a diplomatic agreement. And we were literally at the table with them. We interrupted those negotiations.”

He continued, “And there’s no guarantee that we will ever get back because we have scrambled Iranian politics to the point where they might not now be able to make those concessions that they could have made before the United States and Israel struck them. So, we have made the Iranian threat in the medium and long term worse, even though, in the short run, in the next three or four months, we did destroy their capacity.”

Co-host Tommy Vietor then said, “I believe the Israelis killed the political leader overseeing the negotiation.”

Murphy responded, “Correct, and not coincidentally.”

