Chris Christie: BBB’s Medicaid Changes ‘Give the Democrats a Message’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s spending bill has given the Democrats a message to run on.

Christie said, “This is what happens when you have events as the president has pushed them in a way that he wanted to see it done, and you have a very compliant majority in the Congress, as we saw on the bill that got passed this week.”

He continued, “So this is a great couple of weeks for the president in terms of what he wants to accomplish, short-term wins. Long-term concerns, though, real storm clouds over the horizon.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “What are the long-term concerns?”

Christie said, “The long-term concerns are the Medicaid changes that he’s put into place give the Democrats a message when they didn’t have one. They’ve been scrambling around trying to find a message; now they’ve got one, and he handed it to them. We’ll see how effective it can be. I believe it will be very effective. Secondly, with the last interview you had, tariffs. Look, he has a choice to make come July 9, we’re only three days away, is does he reimpose tariffs, which I think will have enormous harm to the economy, or does he look like he chickened out again? You know he’ll hate that. So I think he’s going to try to thread the needle somehow.”

