KY Gov. Beshear: BBB ‘Single Worst Piece of Legislation I’ve Seen in my Lifetime’

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the “Big, Beautiful Bill” was “the single worst piece of legislation” he has seen in his lifetime.

Host Dana Bash said, “I do want to turn to the giant bill President Trump signed into law, what it would mean for Kentucky. 1 in 4 Kentuckians are on Medicaid, 1 in 10 are on food stamps. How many will lose their benefits because of this law? And what is governor can you do to help?”

Beshear said, “Well, this law is devastating. It’s the single worst piece of legislation I’ve seen in my lifetime. It is a congressional Republican and presidential attack on rural America. In my state alone, 200,000 people are going to lose their coverage. Those are 200,000 Kentuckians that deserve to see a doctor when they’re sick, 20,000 health care workers are going to lose their jobs. And we’ve got up to 35 rural hospitals that are typically the second biggest employer in their communities that may close their doors. What that means is our economy takes a huge hit. Then, whether you have private insurance or Medicaid, if you live in rural America, you have to drive hours just to see the doctor that used to be in your community. It is awful.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN