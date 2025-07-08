Bass: I Didn’t Know What Feds Were Doing in Park, But I Wanted Them to Leave Because They Could ‘Create a Crowd’

. @MayorOfLA says it was "horrific" to see federal agents raiding MacArthur Park with armored vehicles, weapons, and horses. She says it reminded her of a "coup" in a 3rd world country. "So instead of solving problems, they're creating problems & that's really egregious." Via… pic.twitter.com/Wzf3qK5KoD

During an interview with FOXLA on Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that she didn’t know what the mission of federal agents in MacArthur Park was but wanted to get them to leave and “having it look like there are troops on the ground, that could create a crowd, and then we could have a lot of problems. So, instead of solving problems, they’re creating problems.”

Bass began by saying, “I was horrified. What went through my mind was those occasions when I would travel overseas and see a city or a country under siege by their military in preparation for a coup. That’s the imagery that I had in my mind.”

She added, “I went there, because I wanted to know who was in charge so that I could find out what was the mission and how to get them to leave, because chaos was beginning. And, of course, when something that egregious as having it look like there are troops on the ground, that could create a crowd, and then we could have a lot of problems. So, instead of solving problems, they’re creating problems. And I think that’s really egregious.”

Later, after Bass stated that children at a summer camp in the park couldn’t do outdoor activities as a result of the federal agents, host Elex Michaelson said, “[T]hey’ve said that MacArthur Park is run by MS-13, that there are gangs, that there [are] all sorts of problems, drug use there.”

Bass responded, “And you know what? We have a police department.”

Michaelson then cut in to ask, “Do you think they’re doing a good job there, though?”

Bass answered, “I absolutely think they are, and we’ve been working together, along with the councilperson. These problems can’t be solved overnight. The park is in [a] much better situation than it was. We’ve had a dramatic drop in violent crime. And so, what problem were they here to solve? We didn’t ask for them to come. Chief McDonnell didn’t say, hey, we need some help. Nobody asked for their help. So, what was the point?”

