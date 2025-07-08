Cuellar: Based on What We Know, NWS Did What It Was Supposed to with TX Floods

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that while there will be investigations to look into the flooding in Texas, from what we know so far, the National Weather Service did what it was supposed to do, and even sent out notices on Thursday.

Republican Strategist Lance Trover said, “I do think the National Weather Service followed through on everything that they were supposed to do, based off of all of the current reporting.”

Cuellar responded, “Yeah, and that’s right. I think on Thursday night, they did send out the notices on it. But what happened on the ground, that’s something different. But you’re right about that, about the notices going out on Thursday on that.”

Earlier in the segment, Cuellar said that there will be investigations into the events around flooding, including “what did the National [Weather] Service provide, what warnings? They did have, in the San Angelo, San Antonio area about six people, vacant positions that were not filled.”

