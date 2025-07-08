Cuellar: FEMA Needs to Exist to Help But ‘Only if They Get Reformed’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that “President Trump is right about one thing, and that is there is a bureaucracy to FEMA.” And while he thinks that FEMA needs to exist to help out state and local governments, they can do that “only if they get reformed, only if they get streamlined, because it has become bureaucratic.”

Cuellar said, “President Trump is right about one thing, and that is there is a bureaucracy to FEMA. There is a bureaucracy.”

He continued, “So, I’m one of those, my philosophy is, do we need to streamline, do we need to reform FEMA? Absolutely. But there are certain times in our country where there’s a nature — a situation that the federal government has to come in and coordinate, and FEMA can do that, only if they get reformed, only if they get streamlined, because it has become bureaucratic. I can tell you that because I sit on that committee, and there [have] been times where we were trying to get some things and it was just bouncing from one place to the other place. So, streamline it, reforming it, I agree with President Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett