Swalwell: We Need to Probe if Trump’s National Weather Service Cuts Impacted TX Flood Warnings

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that Congress has a “responsibility” to look into whether the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Weather Service affected the amount of deviation of the deadly central Texas floods.

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “To is these deadly floods in Texas as these the search continues for the missing there are big questions being raised about the warnings that happened and the impacts also of cuts to — that the Trump administration had made to the National Weather Service.”

Swalwell said, “I do think as lawmakers, we have a responsibility to look at did cuts affect the ability for folks on the ground and at the camp to have an earlier, better warning? But this is really going to should we just attack government for government’s sake? For the last six months, we’ve seen an effort to undermine the hard work of government workers, whether it’s air traffic controllers who keep planes from colliding in the air, or FEMA first responders who go into the hardest hit places in America.”

He added, “My job is to make sure that we put resources in place to keep people safe. Our primary job as lawmakers is the safety of the public. If there’s a possibility that cuts at that agency affected the safety of those girls, we should understand that, and we should do better as we make funding decisions in the future. But again, right now, you know, as they’re still looking for missing people, I understand the sensitivity around the issue. Again, first and foremost, I’m a parent and this is just heartbreaking. No parent wants to have to think that this could happen when their kid goes to camp. So lawmakers should get serious about resources we put in place.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN