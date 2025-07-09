Cuellar: Should Be ‘Easy’ for Dem Cities to Drop Sanctuary Policies to Get Protections for Worksites

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that it should be easy for Democratic mayors in large cities to end their sanctuary policies and fully cooperate with ICE in return for protections for worksites.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “It seems to be that there would be a pretty simple compromise for Democrats, especially these big city mayors who hate ICE raids, and say, look, we will end our sanctuary city policies full stop, do what Texas does and law enforcement will fully cooperate with ICE, in return for no workplace raids. Again, why would that be so hard for Democrats to do?”

Cuellar responded, “Well, in my playbook, it’s easy to do, because I think your strategy should work. Look, if big cities, Democrats that are mayors, if they say, look, we’re not going to have sanctuary cities, but if you provide some protection for worksites, construction and other places, it’s a way that we can get to a compromise.”

