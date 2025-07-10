Cory Booker: I Don’t Care If Trump Throws Me in Jail, I Won’t Stop Fighting

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing” that he would not stop fighting even if President Donald Trump throws him in jail.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Trump attacked you today, I believe, of being of Trump and people from the administration going after you. You’re in elected office. You accept that I know. What do you say to people? What is your message to whistleblowers or people whose stories are so important to tell about why they should do it now, and what impact it could have.”

Booker said, “Stand up and fight.”

He added, “I’m going to continue to fight. I don’t care if this president calls me out every day, mean tweets me, threatens me. We know I’ve had open conversations with senators I never thought I would have because we saw what they’ve done with a congressperson. My Congresswoman LaMonica McIver arresting her, my mayor they’ve arrested, they’re picking off, it seems, people that live in Newark that are in elected positions. But I don’t care throw me in jail. Do what you have to do. I’m going to continue to stand up for what’s right.”

Booker concluded, “I’m hoping that when one person stands up and calls this out, it ignites the courage of another person and another person and another person. We have to at a time that our fundamental rights and freedoms, that the very democracy that we that we know is precious, is under attack by this president. We’ve got to have more people willing to stand up and fight and take him on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN