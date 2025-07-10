Exclusive – Benz: What AG Pam Bondi Can Do Right Now to Begin to Fix Epstein Files Debacle

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Mike Benz, the Executive Director at the Foundation for Freedom Online, talked about steps the DOJ can take on the Epstein story.

Benz said, “The DOJ has something called OPR, the Office of Professional Responsibility, which is basically the in-house ethics office at DOJ. In November 2020, OPR did a review of the Jeffrey Epstein plea deal struck in 2008 and specifically interrogated Alex Acosta’s plea deal…the DOJ OPR, the ethics folks, would have had to have had transcribed interviews Alex Acosta…make those transcripts public.”

