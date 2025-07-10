Exclusive – Marlow Floats Mike Benz as Next X CEO; Benz Reacts

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Mike Benz, the Executive Director at the Foundation for Freedom Online, discussed the future of X.

After host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow suggested Benz could be good to take over the CEO role at the company, Benz stated that he thinks he’s best when he’s outside as an independent watchdog who has contacts with people who are on the inside.

