Moskowitz: We Need to Investigate If Kristi Noem ‘Caused Additional Death in Texas’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be investigated for her response to the deadly floods in central Texas.

Moskowitz said, “Kristi Noem has no idea what she’s doing, okay. FEMA is cutting the grant that gives states money to build their capacity. At the same time telling them they need to build more capacity. She’s cut, she’s been pausing. grants of $10 billion for previously approved disasters. They cut 20% of the workforce and every decision has to come to her. David Richardson who’s the new FEMA administrator or acting administrator, has zero emergency management experience. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s not going to do anything without Kristi Noem’s approval. So when we see. reports that they didn’t send swift water rescue crews for 72 hours, that’s because Kristi Noem didn’t approve it for 72 hours. Let me tell you by the time those crews arrived they were useless after 72 hours.”

He added, “I sent a letter to both the Homeland Security Committee and the Transportation Committee asking for a full investigation on the timeline of when decisions were made and why they deviated from known protocols. It’s questionable whether these decisions may have caused additional death in Texas.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN