Netanyahu: Israel’s ‘Never Had Such a Friend’ as Trump

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “We’ve never had such a friend, such a supporter of Israel, the Jewish state in the White House” than President Donald Trump and the actions against Iran’s nuclear program are an example of “what happens when there’s no daylight between an American president and an Israeli prime minister.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “You have been Prime Minister through a lot of presidents, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, President Trump now. Is it different for you, personally? Is it different for Israel?”

Netanyahu answered, “It’s extraordinary. We’ve never had such a friend, such a supporter of Israel, the Jewish state in the White House. President Trump has been, what can I tell you? Tremendous. And the cooperation is tremendous. Look at what our cooperation produces. Look at what happens when there’s no daylight between an American president and an Israeli prime minister. We rolled back the greatest threat to our common — to both our countries. Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons. We stopped it in the nick of time.”

Netanyahu added that he and Trump both believe in the doctrine of peace through strength.

