Netanyahu: TikTok Promotes ‘the Worst anti-American and anti-Israeli Propaganda’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “TikTok basically works on an algorithm that takes the worst anti-American and anti-Israeli propaganda. So, it’s turning the young kids in America against America, against American values.”

Netanyahu said, “I wouldn’t go to MIT and I wouldn’t go to Harvard, although I attended summer school in Harvard and graduated both undergraduate and graduate studies at MIT, it’s a different place today. Why? Because there’s been a concerted effort to buy the faculty and to create positions that are poisonous, anti-American, antisemitic, anti-Israel. It’s a systemic infiltration of funds over the last 20 years, and it’s poisoned the minds of a generation of American students.”

He continued, “And the other reason is people watch TikTok and TikTok basically works on an algorithm that takes the worst anti-American and anti-Israeli propaganda. So, it’s turning the young kids in America against America, against American values. We’re going to promote socialism and Communism in America? That’s really going to give prosperity.”

After host Greta Van Susteren mentioned the New York City mayoral race, Netanyahu responded, “That’s the TikTok generation. That’s the generation that is fed this poisonous mixture of nonsense, both about America and about Israel and about the Jewish people. And it’s poisonous and we’ll have to work out solutions to counter it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett