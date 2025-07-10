Whitehouse: ‘I Can’t Prove It’, But I Think Fossil Fuel Industry Getting Trump to Undercut Weather Forecasting

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) stated that he “can’t prove it” but believes that the fossil fuel industry is trying to get the Trump administration to undercut weather forecasting because “They know that when people talk about the weather and give weather warnings, they’re going to talk about climate change now.”

After Whitehouse claimed that the Trump administration is trying to destroy weather forecasting, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Senator, where does this thinking come from? Where does the thinking come from that, well, weather reporting, weather forecasting really shouldn’t be as accurate as it is?”

Whitehouse responded, “I can’t prove it. But when you look at how the fossil fuel industry directs every single thing that it cares to in the Trump administration, I think it’s hard not to put the blame for this back on the fossil fuel industry. They know that when people talk about the weather and give weather warnings, they’re going to talk about climate change now. It’s too obvious and too widely known not to. So, they go right at it, trying to attack our weather reporting and research services, because when they come to tell us and warn us, they’re going to be talking about climate change.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett