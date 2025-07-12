Dem Rep. Green: Texas Spends So Much on Border, Must Take Care of Those Already Here

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “What We Know,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) argued that money in the reconciliation bill to reimburse Texas for border security should be reallocated and said that “Texas spends more money on trying to prevent people from getting into the country than it does on taking care of the people who are already in the country. We have to do something to help people in this country.”

Green said, “Texas has billions of dollars in a rainy day fund, but did not work to mitigate this disaster. That’s why Texas has billions of dollars in the rainy day fund and did not do more to help persons with health care.”

He continued, “Texas spends more money on trying to prevent people from getting into the country than it does on taking care of the people who are already in the country. We have to do something to help people in this country. I’m a person who believes that we should know who’s coming and leaving in our country. Ingress and egress is important. We need to know who’s going in and out of the country, but we don’t need to use that money that the state of Texas asks for to continue a process when the federal government is sending a lot of money for that very process. Let this money go to help people who need health care. Let it go to people who need to have safety measures put in place for hurricanes and other types of natural disasters that may occur.”

