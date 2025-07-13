Christie: Trump ‘Fueled’ and ‘Benefited Directly’ from Epstein Controversy

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump “benefited directly” from fueling the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Christie said, “Well, look, what Donald Trump is learning is when you start the fire, sometimes you can’t put it out. Now, he started this Epstein fire during the campaign and prior to that by alleging that this was all some, you know, Democratic plot, that he was perhaps murdered by former Democratic officeholder, that there were a lot of Democrats who had been down to Jeffrey Epstein’s island and all the rest.”

He continued, “He used that to fire up his own base, and he was going to get to the bottom of it, and he was going to release it because he’s absolutely in favor of transparency. Now you get into the job and you realize maybe you don’t want to do that. And let’s be clear about this. Pam Bondi, there’s no chance, in my opinion, that Pam Bondi made this decision on her own. No chance. She was instructed by the White House that we are not realizing this stuff. That’s why he was defending her. And now he’s at cross purposes, though. Because when you bring in people like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who are true believers, in what Trump was saying prior to getting elected, they’re saying, wait a second, we came here to do the transparency thing.”

Christie added, “We cannot let the president off that easily. He benefited directly from it. He fueled it. He encouraged it. And he certainly didn’t stop it.”

