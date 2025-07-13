KY Gov. Beshear: GOP’s Medicaid Work Requirements ‘Are a Ruse’

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the work requirements for Medicaid in President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation were a “ruse.”

Beshear said, “The work requirements, they are a ruse, they’re doubling the paperwork on everyone, not just able-bodied adults but everyone. What they’re hoping, sadly, is that parents of a special-needs child who are really busy do not check the box. People helping parents or grandparents with long-term care needs don’t check the box and then they get kicked off of their coverage for six months or more. It is wrong and cruel, but also devastating to the rural economies.”

He added, “In my state, we are looking at 200,000 people projected to lose their coverage. Twenty thousand healthcare workers are going to get fired because of this bill. And 35 rural hospitals, each the second largest employer in the county, may close. What that means fewer people get the tax break, fewer people go to the local restaurant, fewer people going to the local bank. This will hit rural America to give a tax break mainly to wealthy people who live in urban areas. It’s going to hit all over the United States. It is a betrayal of rural America.”

