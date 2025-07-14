Lawler: Epstein Controversy ‘Colossal Waste of Time and Effort,’ — It’s ‘Nonsense’

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said the controversy over Jeffrey Epstein was a “colossal waste of time and effort.”

Lawler said, “Look, as I’ve said, I’m not exactly one to subscribe to conspiracy theories. So from my vantage point, if somebody committed a crime, if somebody affiliated with Jeffrey Epstein committed a crime, they should be prosecuted. In the absence of that, frankly, this seems like a colossal waste of time and effort and, frankly, a lot of nonsense. There are a lot of issues facing this country right now, a dead pedophile ain’t one of them.”

Co-host John Berman said, “A lot of nonsense from whom? What do you think — explain to me what you think the nonsense is here.”

Lawler said, “Well, frankly, the fact that you’re even covering this. I mean, I don’t even understand, frankly, why we’re spending a lot of time on Jeffrey Epstein. The fact is he was a pedophile who was arrested. He committed suicide. And his fixer, if you will, is being prosecuted. So, at the end of the day, if there are people who were part of any crimes, then they should be prosecuted. But in the absence of that, what exactly are we looking to do?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN