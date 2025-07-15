Carville: Epstein ‘a Distraction’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Democratic strategist James Carville called the controversy related to the release of government records about the late Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged wrongdoing a “distraction” for Democrats.

Carville argued Democrats should focus on the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill passed earlier this month by the GOP-led Congress.

“James, do you look at Democratic voters as caffeinated and energized as the ambassador says?” CNN host Anderson Cooper said.

“Well, you can’t help but do it,” Carville replied. “I mean, you look at these primary results and you look at general election results, I mean, it’s sporadic and it’s off-year. And I think the Democrats have just this wonderful opportunity, this Big Beautiful Bill. People detest this.

And the more that they find out about it, the more they detest it. So we have a rallying cry here, and it’s going to be up to the whole party to pick up the baton and run with this thing. But then they’re stuck with this vote, and they want people to forget about it.”

He continued, “Rahm’s right, the Epstein thing it was a distraction. But at the end of the day, I think people are going to vote on this and express their utter anger and disgust at this bill. This thing is most unpopular piece of legislation that has ever passed the United States Congress in the history of polling. That’s how unpopular it is.”

