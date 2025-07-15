Jeffries: Calls for an Epstein Special Counsel a ‘Diversionary Tactic’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that calls for a special counsel to investigate all the Jeffrey Epstein material were “just a diversionary tactic.”

Jeffries said, “At the end of the day the American people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth as it relates to this whole Jeffrey Epstein matter. Donald Trump and his MAGA extremist allies have fanned the flames of this conspiracy theory for years. So there’s only two options at this point, either Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and that whole crew have been lying to the American people over the last several years about what is actually in the Jeffrey Epstein files, or alternatively, Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and his allies in the Trump administration are hiding something from the American people right now. So we’re determined to get to the bottom of this on behalf of the American people who deserve transparency from their government.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Reporter Annie Karni who was just on in the last block, said that the line from Republicans in the House today were talking about appointing a special counsel. I wonder if that’s something that you would support or other Democrats would support?”

Jeffries said, “Seems to me that a special counsel is just a diversionary tactic. If the files exist, produce them and produce them now to the American people.”

