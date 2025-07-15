Markey: Noem Should ‘Resign’ Over Disgraceful Texas Flooding Response

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should resign over her handling of the deadly flooding in central Texas.

Markey said, “We’ve seen all of the evidence with regard to Kristi Noem not responding quick enough. She should resign. What she did in response to the Texas floods is an absolute disgrace. She did not get the relief there fast enough. She did not have the the phone-answering capacity in place quick enough to hear people be able to call in with all of their problems.”

He added, “Only 16% of the calls were being answered by FEMA three days after that flood began. They have an absolute crisis on their hands right now. It’s very reminiscent of George W. Bush and Katrina, where he said to his FEMA director, ‘Great job, Brownie.’ That’s what Trump is now saying to Kristi Noem. And it’s not a great job. And everyone in America can see it as the lead story on their televisions every single night. It is still a crisis in Texas, and this administration has completely and totally failed those people. And NOAA, of all things, should not be cut because that’s the warning system that these storms are coming in.”

