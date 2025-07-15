The Minneapolis Mamdani: Omar Fateh Rising on the Left

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Omar Fateh

Marlow said, “He’s being framed as the next Zohran Mamdani, running for mayor of Minneapolis. And he is an Assemblyman there and his background is he’s accused Lauren Boebert of white supremacy. He’s proposed…free college tuition, which, of course, is just a handout to universities…he wants to cut police funding and ICE funding, he’s been a defund the police guy, he wants carbon fees…he wants minimum wage jacked up to $20 an hour.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo