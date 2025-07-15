Tillis: Hawley Bill Proves My Point on Medicaid Issues with BBB, Let’s Do House Version

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said that legislation introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) proves Tillis’ point about the Medicaid provisions in the reconciliation bill and he thinks the House version of the bill on Medicaid is preferable.

Tillis stated, “The vast majority of the bill I supported. I was here to vote for jobs and tax cuts, and I wanted that back in place. There were a number of provisions, the House bill for the Medicaid mark was fine. But here’s my challenge to anyone: We have fully released our analysis of the hit of the Medicaid bill that the president signed on July 4. I would love nothing more than somebody to do the work to discredit the analysis. This isn’t words. This is math. We did the math. We have three independent assessments that came to the same conclusion. This is going to be very difficult for states like North Carolina and many others to absorb.”

He continued, “We already have a member today, I think it was Josh Hawley, who’s filing a bill to try and fix the Medicaid damage that he voted on last week. I decided that what we ought to do is go back to the House mark, … work requirements, the $800 billion in savings, waste, fraud, and abuse.”

