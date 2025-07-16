Dem Rep. Takano: Mamdani ‘May Have to Say More’ About ‘Globalize the Intifada’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) said New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) “may have to say more” about the phrase “globalize the intifada” but he’s personally okay with Mamdani and “I think he’s going to undergo a process where I think this is going to heal in time.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Jeffries and Schumer have both said that they have been troubled by Mamdani’s repeated refusal to condemn the phrase globalize the intifada, widely seen as a call for violence against Jews. Mamdani told these business leaders yesterday that he will not use that phrase going forward and will discourage others from using it. Is that enough, do you think?”

Takano answered, “Well, he may have to say more, but I am personally very, very comforted to know that he said what he said and that he is going to work with Jewish American Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and partner with him to combat antisemitism, to combat bigotry, to combat prejudice, regardless of who is the target.”

Vargas followed up, “But is it enough to just pledge not to say globalize the intifada? Shouldn’t he also condemn that?”

Takano responded, “Well, as I said, there may be more for him to do, but I think he’s on the right track. And I think he’s, I think, communicating where his heart and his values lie. And, as I said, I was personally comforted by what he had to say, and he’s definitely reaching out to Jewish New Yorkers. And I think he’s going to undergo a process where I think this is going to heal in time.”

