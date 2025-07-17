Dem Rep. Dean: Trump Doesn’t Want an Educated Electorate — ‘This Is Orwellian’

On Thursday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that President Donald Trump wants to eliminate the Department of Education, preventing the electorate from being informed or educated.

Dean said, “I think the president does want this rescissions package. He wants these cuts to NPR, to education. We’re dealing with education cuts, frozen funds, right in my own state of Pennsylvania, right in my own school districts, funds that we as appropriators have passed. But consider what they’re doing with NPR. So many people rely upon NPR public broadcasting for the education of their children, for alerts for themselves, for safety, security, for weather and other things. Take that along with the cuts to Voice of America, cuts to education, the wish to shut down, eliminate the Department of Education. What does that tell us about this administration?”

She continued, “They want to take over the power of appropriators, which is our article one power, which they should not be able to do. And we are struggling and fighting against it, but they don’t want an informed, educated electorate. This is Orwellian, folks. This is an administration that does not want you to know the truth.”

