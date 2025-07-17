Dem Rep. McIver: DOJ Charging Guy Who Characterized His Anti-ICE Acts as Civil Disobedience Is Attack on Speech

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) stated that the Trump administration is “trying to stop people’s First Amendment rights and their ability to be able to protest against the administration and the things that they are doing” by charging people over an incident involving ICE protests in Spokane where one of the charged individuals said that “civil disobedience is, to me, the only other option” while discussing the incident.

Guest host Antonia Hylton discussed the arrest of people in Spokane and played video of former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart saying, “How do you deal with a situation where something wrong is happening and you’ve done all the legal things correctly, the law is being broken? And I think, at that point, civil disobedience is, to me, the only other option.”

Hylton asked McIver, “What do you make of Trump’s DOJ now targeting citizens, protesters for speaking out?”

McIver responded, “Once again, it’s another example of this administration being cruel and trying to stop people’s First Amendment rights and their ability to be able to protest against the administration and the things that they are doing. I think it’s very important, and that’s why we see more and more of individuals all across this country who are holding protests and speaking out about the cruel things that this administration is doing each and every day.”

