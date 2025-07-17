Nancy Pelosi: Epstein Story Is a ‘Distraction’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein story was just a “distraction.”

Jansing said, “Is there’s anything the president can do now to get his supporters to move off of the Epstein issue?”

Pelosi said, “This is a distraction. We have major issues right here with things we’re voting on today in the Congress, again, in terms of the rescission that the president and the Senate have sent back over us to cut all of these resources out of helping poor people throughout the world, to be America play its leadership role in soft power to keep us safe, and to keep us healthy — viruses know no boundary. And instead we’re talking about him-, about this thing and his own base has its own views of what the president should do. I’ll leave it up to them to talk it out. But again, whether it’s Jeffrey Epstein or Alcatraz, it’s all off the subject of what they’re doing with this budget that is harmful to the kitchen table, meeting the kitchen-table needs of the American people.”

Jansing said, “I want to make sure I understand what you mean when you say distraction. Do you think that Pam Bondi going to Alcatraz is meant potentially as a distraction from Epstein, which has not gone over well at all with the president’s base?”

Pelosi said, “No, I think they’re both distractions.”

