Raskin: ‘Overwhelming Bipartisan’ Demand Will Force Trump to Turn Over All Epstein Files

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing” that President Donald Trump will have to release all the Jeffrey Epstein materials because there was “overwhelming bipartisan congressional demand” to do so.

Raskin said, “We need total disclosure of the complete file, redacting only the names and the identities of the minor victims of the sex abuse victims of Jeffrey Epstein and of the sex ring. I think Donald Trump and Republicans can read the writing on the wall. There is overwhelming bipartisan popular demand, congressional demand, to release all of this stuff. And they keep slicing the baloney very fine every time they come back with another offer.”

He added, “We’re asking for all of the files the Department of Justice has. In other words, we’re asking for exactly what Donald Trump was demanding and exactly what Pam Bondi was demanding before they got into power and got to look at everything. And now they’re looking for reasons to make very careful deletions and excisions from the record. We want to be able to see it all to get to the bottom of this. And there is a bipartisan urgency about it. I know that the Republican leadership in the House is trying to hang on, to give them the wiggle room to get rid of the documents. They don’t want us to see, but I think that the cat is out of the bag and they’re going to have to turn everything over to us.”

