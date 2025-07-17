Woke Mob Fail: Effort to Cancel Legendary NBC Sports Broadcaster Michelle Tafoya Backfires Spectacularly

Breitbart TV

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Michelle Tafoya, host of “The Michele Tafoya Podcast” and host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about attempts to cancel Tafoya

Marlow said, “I saw that you got into some trouble last week because you had shared a message that was passed to you on a plane that you’d already shared before and I noticed your podcast just shot up the charts. So, it worked perfectly.”

