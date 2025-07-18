CBS’s Inocencio to Fmr. Hamas Hostage: Is Israel Committing Genocide?

On Friday, CBS News Foreign Correspondent Ramy Inocencio asked former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel if she thinks Israel is perpetrating a genocide in Gaza after he cited numbers from Hamas on casualties in Gaza.
Inocencio said, “[W]ith a number of confirmed dead now surpassing 58,000, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, accusations of genocide at the hands of Israel are rising.”
Inocencio then played a video where he asked Siegel, “Is the application of that word, genocide, is it okay?”
Siegel responded, “Hamas is responsible [for] all what’s happening in Gaza, too. They need to release the hostages and let their people [be] free.”
