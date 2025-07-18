Warren: Mamdani’s Gov’t Grocery Store Idea ‘Has Had Some Real Successes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that the government grocery store plan from New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) is “a new and fresh plan for New York City. But it’s been tried in other cities around the country and has had some real successes.”

Warren stated that Mamdani “said, we’ve got a problem with entire food deserts where people can’t get access to grocery stores. He said, I’d like to take a look at whether or not we can have some kind of — like we do on military bases — you have some kind of support from the city government that says, we’re going to get some food, grocery stores in areas that, right now, are food deserts. And by the way, it’s a new and fresh plan for New York City. But it’s been tried in other cities around the country and has had some real successes.”

Warren continued, “So, what I hear Mamdani say is, I want to try things to make it work for working families. And you know what? This is how democracy works. A lot of people in New York City said, that sounds good to me, I’d rather try that than any of the other alternatives available to me, I support that.”

