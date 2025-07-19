Gabbard: We Referred Obama Russia Docs to DOJ

On “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, DNI Tulsi Gabbard stated that the recently released documents on intelligence regarding the origins the Russia investigation have been referred to the Department of Justice.

Gabbard said that “we are referring all of our documents to the Department of Justice for the purpose of accountability and action. No one, no matter who they are, no matter how high up they are or how powerful they may be, no matter who the intelligence officials or professionals were who were a part of this treasonous conspiracy, there must be accountability.”

(h/t Mediaite)

