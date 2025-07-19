Slotkin: Dems Are Talking About Deregulation, But Whenever You Go to Do It, People Scream

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said that “We can’t regulate ourselves into not enough middle-class housing” but that “is sort of what we’ve done.” And that while there is a conversation among Democrats on cutting regulations, “people may say, yeah, that sounds right, but then when you go to take off that regulation that they feel attached to, they scream bloody murder, right?”

Slotkin stated that there has been a “very active” conversation about deregulation among Democrats, which is positive, and “A lot of Democrats know that we sort of say, well, we tend to be the party of additional regulation, and each individual regulation probably comes from a very good place, right? You want to protect the environment. You want to protect kids. You want — so, each one is done with the right intentions, but the cumulative effect of all those regulations on top of each other like a pile means you can’t build enough single-family homes, right? And so, we have to look at the net effect and be willing to say, well, some of these need to come off, right? We can’t regulate ourselves into not enough middle-class housing, right? Which is sort of what we’ve done. So, you’ve got to face that forward.”

She continued, “And people may say, yeah, that sounds right, but then when you go to take off that regulation that they feel attached to, they scream bloody murder, right? And that’s the kind of alpha energy part, where you’ve got to say, hey, I get it that that regulation made sense to you ten years ago, it doesn’t make sense now, it’s holding us back, and no one gets the right to hold the whole country back like that.”

