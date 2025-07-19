Wes Moore: Trump Deserves Credit for Securing Border

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) stated that he gives the Trump administration credit for securing the border.

Moore stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:50] “I know that we all know the solution is you’ve got to be able to secure the border, you have to be able to work to get violent criminals out of our neighborhoods.”

Host Bret Baier then cut in to ask, “And you give credit to the Trump administration for the securing of the border, right?”

Moore answered, “Oh, yeah. And — but I think what we have is we need to make sure that we understand and are following the Constitution on it. We have watched a securing of a border, which becomes incredibly important. But the thing that I also know is that this idea that we need quotas or arbitrary numbers, 3,000 people who are going to be deported every single day, that’s not a data-backed number. And, frankly, that’s not going after violent criminals. Who it’s going after is people like who I’ve spoken to on the Eastern Shore who are saying that they now have workers who are chicken workers who are now not showing up for work or the person who has an employee from Ecuador who’s a single father and a child with special needs who is now recently deported.”

