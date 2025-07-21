Axios’ Thompson: Hunter Revealing Joe Biden Was on Ambien ‘Really Striking’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Axios reporter Alex Thompson said Hunter Biden revealing his father, President Joe Biden, was on Ambien was “really striking.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Hunter made headlines of his own in a more than three-hour-long interview on a podcast, touching on a number of issues, including the 2024 campaign. He vehemently defended his father while revealing a new detail about the debate.”

Hunter Biden said, “I know exactly what happened at that debate. He flew around the world basically and the mileage, he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as shit. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”

Thompson said, “Well, the fact that we didn’t know it beforehand, even though the doctor had been public about trying to say what Joe Biden was on, what he was taking, the fact that we did not know that the President of the United States was on Ambien, I would also imagine it is very difficult to do the proverbial ‘3 a.m. phone call’ crisis when you are on Ambien in the middle of the night. I think it’s really striking. We havn’t heard from the doctor but the fact that the president’s own son said the president was on Ambien is a telling new detail about the president’s abilities at the time.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN