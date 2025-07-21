CNN’s Miller: Courts Own Some Blame in NYC Shooting of Border Agent

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller stated that the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent is partially due to a failure by the courts because one of the suspects had committed bail-eligible offenses.

Miller stated that “what you see here is a collision of two different themes: One is — which was hammered home by the secretary of homeland security, the Border Czar Tom Homan — which is their charge that New York is still a sanctuary city, that the laws of the city of New York do not allow them to cooperate with immigration authorities in many cases and lashed out at the mayor.”

He continued, “The other thing that’s going on here, of course, is New York state’s bail reform laws, which take some of these cases where the crimes are not bail eligible. The third piece is the court system and the judges and the district attorneys, because, when you look at the robbery, the assaults, the stabbing, and the fact that he had a warrant from Massachusetts, all of those are bail eligible. So, as Mayor Adams said last night, it’s a real sign of, not just the immigration issue, but a complete breakdown, in his words, of the New York criminal justice system that this guy was walking around to rob and allegedly shoot a federal agent who was off duty.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett