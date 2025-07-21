Rep. Maria Salazar Gives Away the Game: GOP Establishment Still Has Amnesty Fetish

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about immigration policy.

After playing video from Florida GOP Congresswoman Maria Salazar, Marlow stated, “[A]llowing them to stay, that means amnesty. So, you’re allowed to stay, you’re allowed to break our laws and there are still Republicans who hold this viewpoint. So, most of us want deportations…but not Maria Salazar.”

